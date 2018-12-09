Kerala gets its 4 international airport in Kannur

The three other international airports in Kerala are in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

Kannur: Union Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Kannur International Airport today making Kerala the only state in India to have four such airports.

Operations commenced as the airport’s first commercial aircraft, an Air India Express flight took off to Abu Dhabi.

The Opposition Congress boycotted the function to protest the exclusion of former CM Oommen Chandy from invitees list and the BJP also kept away protesting the government stand on hill temple Sabarimala.

