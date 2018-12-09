The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 09, 2018 | Last Update : 04:45 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 14 killed, 16 injured as bus falls in deep gorge

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 9, 2018, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2018, 2:25 am IST

Three of the critically injured passengers have been airlifted to winter capital Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.

Rescue operations underway at the accident site, where a bus rolled down into a gorge at Mandi area of Poonch. (Photo: PTI)
 Rescue operations underway at the accident site, where a bus rolled down into a gorge at Mandi area of Poonch. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Fourteen people including a mother-daughter duo and three other women were killed and sixteen others were injured when a passenger bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s frontier district of Poonch on Saturday.

The police said that the ill-fated 42-seater bus was on its way to Poonch town from Loran village when it met with the accident near Plera village after driver lost control over the steering.

Three of the critically injured passengers have been airlifted to winter capital Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said. Among the dead are a 2-year-old girl Afia Parveen and her mother Parveen Akhter, 35. The other deceased were identified by the police as Aijaz Ahmad (32), Muhammad Yasirr (10), Wali Muhammad (72), Ghulam Hussain (52), Bashir Ahmad (38), Shariefa (40), Nazia Akhter (17), Gulshan Akhter (21), Muhammad Yousuf (26), Bashir Ahmad (50), Abdul Rashid (45) and Muhammad Rashid-all local residents.

The police and hospital sources said that six of them were found dead on the spot and eight more succumbed to injuries while being evacuated from the scene or in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee demanded an investigation into the frequent accidents in the mountainous belts.

Tags: bus falls, j&k
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham