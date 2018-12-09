The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Dec 09, 2018 | Last Update : 12:13 PM IST

India, All India

5 security personnel injured in encounter in J&K's Srinagar

PTI/ANI
Published : Dec 9, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2018, 11:05 am IST

The gunfight resumed this morning and the operation to flush out the militants is on, the officer said.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: An encounter between militants and the security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar entered into the second day on Sunday, police said.

A cordon-and-search operation near Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on Saturday evening.

5 security personnel have been injured and authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.

The encounter ensued after a forces' party was fired upon by the militants, a police officer said.

The gunfight resumed this morning and the operation to flush out the militants is on, the officer said.

He said while the firing was stopped for the night, the forces had cordoned of the area to stop the militants from escaping.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

