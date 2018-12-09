The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

India, All India

Open for alliance with any party except Cong, AIMIM: T'gana BJP chief

ANI
Published : Dec 9, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2018, 5:04 pm IST

The Telangana Assembly election was held on December 7. The results will be announced on December 11.

Laxman further stated that 'the BJP will surely be a part of the government' and added that
 Laxman further stated that 'the BJP will surely be a part of the government' and added that "after looking at the mood of thousands of voters in public rallies, no other party than the BJP will sweep the state Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Telangana unit BJP chief Dr K Laxman on Sunday said that his party is open for alliance in the state with any party other than the Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM if the saffron party fails to win majority of seats in the recently-held state Assembly elections to form the government.

Speaking to ANI, BJP's sitting MLA said, "We in the BJP have kept our options open. We will definitely be in power. If the public did not vote us to power, then a discussion will be held on forming an alliance with the other political parties except the Congress and AIMIM. The decision will be taken in consultation with the high command after the results are announced."

Laxman further stated that "the BJP will surely be a part of the government" and added that "after looking at the mood of thousands of voters in public rallies, no other party than the BJP will sweep the state Assembly polls.

However, Bhanu Prasad, spokesperson of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said that they don't need any alliance and that they would form the government in the state on their own. "We don't need any alliances. We will form the government on our own. We are confident that we will win enough seats to retain power in the state," Prasad told ANI.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president G N Reddy did not rule out the possibility of joining hands with different political parties and stated that if the AIMIM wants to form an alliance with his political party, he is ready.

"In our country, no party is a permanent enemy or a permanent friend of another political party. We decide to form an alliance according to the situations. If the TRS goes with BJP, AIMIM can sail with us if they want to," he said. The Telangana Assembly election was held on December 7. The results will be announced on December 11.

Tags: bjp, congress, aimim, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham