The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 09, 2018 | Last Update : 02:00 AM IST

India, All India

Bulandshahr violence: Army jawan held over UP cop death, axe falls on SSP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 9, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2018, 1:54 am IST

Bulandshahr convenor of Bajrang Dal, Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the mob violence, had gone underground and issued a video claiming innocence.

Jitendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji
 Jitendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji

Lucknow/Srinagar: Jitendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji, an Army jawan suspected of killing inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during Bulandshahr violence, has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police from Jammu and Kashmir and is being brought to his home state for questioning, officials said on Saturday.

Malik, who has claimed innocence, was taken into custody from a camp of the Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore, about 50 km northwest of Jammu, they said.

The arrest coincided with Uttar Pradesh government transferring Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police (SSP) Krishna Bahadur Singh over delay in police action to contain the December 3 violence.

The police has named 27 accused, including Mr Malik, in the FIR over Inspector’s murder. Nine people, including some Bajrang Dal workers, have been arrested so for for a separate case filed on mob violence. Bulandshahr convenor of Bajrang Dal, Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the mob violence, had gone underground and issued a video claiming innocence.

On December 3, Singh and a 22-year-old student, Sumit Kumar, were killed in the violence apparently after cow carcasses were found strewn in a nearby jungle. A special investigation team’s (SIT) report suggested that both of them were shot dead with the same bore (.32) pistol.

Sources said the UP police is investigating whether Malik fired the shot that killed the police officer. In one of the mobile videos, apparently made by rioters, the slain police officer is seen with a man resembling Malik around the time he was killed.

Malik is believed to have told his unit that he along with 30 others had gone to the police station to lodge an FIR over the recovery of cow carcasses near their village but since violence broke out there he ran away, much before the inspector was shot dead.

The Army jawan’s family members have confirmed that he was in the village on the day of the violence and went back to Kashmir the same evening. His mother Ratan Kaur, however, said she could not identify her son in videos of the mob attack.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday removed Bulandshahr SSP K.B. Singh, along with Syana Circle Officer Satya Prakash Sharma and Chingrawati  chowki incharge Suresh Kumar, for dereliction of duty. Sitapur SSP Prabhakar Chaudhury took over as the new SSP of Bulandshahr.

Action against the officials was taken after an internal police report indicted Bulandshahr SSP for taking three hours to reach the spot of mob violence. He also failed to send additional forces to the spot.

Mr Singh also did not inform the home department in Lucknow about the presence of large number of Muslims for the three-day religious congregation in the district which concluded on the day of violence.

The Congress slammed Mr  Adityanath for terming the killing of the police inspector in Bulandshahr mob violence an “accident”.

“There has been no incident of mob lynching in Uttar Pradesh. The Bulandshahr incident was an accident and the law is taking its course. No guilty will be spared,” Mr Adityanath said Friday at an event in the national capital.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was trying to influence the probe.

“The whole objective of this is to derail an independent, impartial investigation into the case,” he said.

Tags: bulandshahr violence, army jawan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham