Saturday, Dec 09, 2017 | Last Update : 08:25 AM IST

India, All India

Protests in Kashmir over Donald Trump’s Jerusalem move

PTI
Published : Dec 9, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2017, 6:40 am IST

Authorities had imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in view of the protests called by separatists.

Kashmiris shout slogans and hold a burning photograph of US President Donald Trump in Budgam on Friday during a protest against the decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. (Photo: AP)
 Kashmiris shout slogans and hold a burning photograph of US President Donald Trump in Budgam on Friday during a protest against the decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: Protests were on Friday held at several places in Kashmir, including Srinagar, against US President Donald Trump’s announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Peaceful protests were held in Maisuma, Chattabal, Hassanabad and Abiguzar areas of the city after the Friday prayers, officials said.

Protestors raised anti-US slogans, denouncing Mr Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, they said.

Reports of protests were also received from northern and southern parts of Kashmir. An anti-US rally was taken out in Gurez, the officials said.

Authorities had imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in view of the protests called by separatists.

No Friday prayers could be held at Jamia Masjid in the old city due to the restrictions in the Nowhatta police station area and adjoining places.

Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who delivers the Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid, was placed under house arrest on Thursday  evening.    

