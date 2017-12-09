The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 09, 2017 | Last Update : 08:15 PM IST

India, All India

C'garh: 4 CRPF jawans killed, 1 injured after their colleague opens fire

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 9, 2017, 8:06 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2017, 8:08 pm IST

According to reports, the incident took place in Basguda camp of the CRPF in the state's Bijapur district.

Four CRPF jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Four CRPF jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday.

One jawan was also injured in the firing.

According to reports, the incident took place in Basguda camp of the CRPF in the state's Bijapur district.

The injured jawan and bodies of those who were killed in Bijapur's Basaguda CRPF 168 Battalion Camp airlifted.

The accused has been apprehended.

Tags: central reserve police force, crpf, crpf jawan open fires at colleague, crpf basguda camp, crpf 168 battalion camp, jawans airlifted
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Sri Lanka appoint Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach

2

Charlie Sheen to take legal action against American tabloid for Corey Haim rape allegation

3

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

4

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

5

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham