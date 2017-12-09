C'garh: 4 CRPF jawans killed, 1 injured after their colleague opens fire

According to reports, the incident took place in Basguda camp of the CRPF in the state's Bijapur district.

Four CRPF jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday.

One jawan was also injured in the firing.

The injured jawan and bodies of those who were killed in Bijapur's Basaguda CRPF 168 Battalion Camp airlifted.

The accused has been apprehended.