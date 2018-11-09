The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 09, 2018 | Last Update : 07:17 AM IST

India, All India

Temple will always remain here, says Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 9, 2018, 6:42 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2018, 6:42 am IST

The chief minister made this statement after offering prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on Diwali.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)
 Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Lucknow: A day after he lit up Ayodhya with the ‘Deepotsav’ event where 3.5 lakh earthen lamps were lit, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath declared that,  “In Ayodhya there was a temple, there is a temple and a temple will always remain there”.

The chief minister made this statement after offering prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on Diwali.

Yogi Adityanath celebrated Diwali at the holy city and said that all options were open but he would prefer a solution to the Ram temple-Babri Masjid dispute within the legal and constitutional framework.

The chief minister also  assured that a grand statue of Lord Ram would be built in Ayodhya which will give the holy city its unique identity and also put it firmly on the international tourist map.

Sharing details of the proposed statue, he said that the project was very much on and the search for appropriate land was in progress. Talks with architects had also started.

Clarifying the confusion of the saints, Yogi Adityanath said that this proposed statue was to be a tourist attraction while the one for worship would be inside the Ram temple whenever it comes up.

Later , the chief minister visited Maniram Chavni the seat of Mahant Nrityagopal Das ( the acting president of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas) , where he held a meeting with a cross section of saints of Ayodhya including Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti.

Sources claim that during the meeting with saints, the chief minister managed to pacify them and also convinced them of the government’s commitment to build the Ram temple.

Tags: yogi adityanath, ram temple
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

2

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

3

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

4

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

5

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham