PM Modi to launch 2019 poll campaign from today

Published : Nov 9, 2018, 3:52 am IST
BJP-ruled Chattisgarh’s 90 seats will go to polls in two phases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign trail for the assembly polls in five states from Friday, when he will address a public rally in Chattisgarh’s Jagdalpur. BJP ruled Chattisgarh’s 90 assembly seats will go to polls in two phases — November 12 and November 20.

Mr Modi will be in the state again on November 12 to address public rallies in Bilaspur and Raigarh and then on November 16  in Ambikapur. Mr Modi will address a rally in Mahasamund on November 18. In Rajas-than, where polling for 200 assembly berths will take place on December 7, the Prime Minister is likely to address a rally on November 23 in Alwar and on November 26 in Jaipur and Bhilwara.

Mr Modi will be in the state again on November 27 when he is expected to address rallies in Nagaur and Kota and the next day in Dungarpur and Dausa. Many political pundits are of the view that it will not be an easy task for the BJP to break the jinx of political party retaining the power consecutively. Mr Modi will be in the state again on December 4, when he is expected to address rallies in Hanumangarh, Sikar and Jodhpur.

Five states going to po-lls are — Rajasthan and Telangana where polling is scheduled on 7 December, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on 28 November and Chhattisgarh on 12 November and 20 November. Results will be de-clared on December 11.

Tags: narendra modi, chattisgarh assembly
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

