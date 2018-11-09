The Asian Age | News

PM Modi hails LK Advani’s impact on politics

Published : Nov 9, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Union home minister Rajnath Singh described Mr Advani as a stalwart of Indian politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets senior BJP leader L.K. Advani on his 91st birthday at his Prithiviraj Road residence in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: BJP veteran L. K. Advani turned 91 on Thursday and top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, greeted him recalling his contribution to national politics, and also in building the party and propagating its ideology.

Mr Modi said the party veteran’s impact on Indian politics is immense.

“Advani ji’s contribution towards India’s development is monumental. His ministerial tenures are applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies. His wisdom is admired across the political spectrum,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Mr Modi gave credit to the party veteran for “selflessly and diligently” building the BJP and “wonderfully” mentoring its workers. Mr Modi also visited the residence of the party veteran.  

In his tweets, Mr Shah said Mr Advani strengthened the BJP’s organisation and inspired its workers while also infusing discipline into them with his lifelong hard work.

“In taking our ideology to the masses from the Jana Sangh to the BJP and in setting India on the path to progress as a skilled politician in Parliament, Advani ji’s contribution to Indian politics is unparalleled,” he said. Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, was the precursor to the BJP.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh described Mr Advani as a stalwart of Indian politics.

“He has nurtured the BJP from its inception. Advani ji is an inspiration to millions of party karyakartas (workers). May he be blessed with a good health and long life,” Mr Singh said.

