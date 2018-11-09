The Asian Age | News

CBI chief on leave meets CVC, denies graft charges

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 9, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2018, 2:28 am IST

Alok Verma (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: CBI director Alok Verma (on leave) on Thursday met Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary and denied corruption charges levelled against him by his deputy and special director (on leave) in the agency Rakesh Asthana.

According to sources, Mr Verma came to the CVC office in the late afternoon and stayed there for about two hours. He met Mr Chowdary and vigilance commissioner Sharad Kumar, sources said without giving any other details.

The Supreme Court had on October 26 asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Verma levelled by Asthana. Verma and Asthana have been sent on leave by the government. Sources said Asthana also met the CVC.  

The commission had recently examined some CBI officials probing crucial cases which figured in Asthana’s complaint of corruption against the probe agency’s chief Verma, they said. Sources further said CBI personnel from the rank of inspector up to superintendent of police were called and their versions recorded before a senior CVC official.

These officials who had recorded their statements included those who had handled the Moin Qureshi bribery case, the IRCTC scam, involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad, the cattle smuggling case in which a senior BSF officer was caught with wands of cash in Kerala.

