The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 09, 2017 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

India, All India

UP Police uses comic heroes to create traffic awareness

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 5:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 5:32 am IST

The interesting series of tweets shows superman following traffic signals while chasing villains.

Picture posted by UP police shows Superman following the traffic signals on duty.
 Picture posted by UP police shows Superman following the traffic signals on duty.

Lucknow: To curb the ongoing traffic issue in UP, the cops are tweeting photographs of comic book heroes attached with road safety messages for awareness.

The interesting series of tweets shows superman following traffic signals while chasing villains.

Another tweet shows Chacha Chaudhary and Saboo, walking across at the zebra crossing. Attached to this, is the message saying, Saboo is from Jupiter but he understands the importance of the zebra crossing.

ASP Rahul Srivastava, who is posted as PRO to DGP, says, “We are using the hashtag —#trafficmonth #uppolice—in every post about traffic awareness across all UP Twitter handles. We are trying to strike an emotional chord with the people as they will relate to such posts. For example, the message, “If you want to stay married, divorce speed”, is aimed at making people sensitive about how precious their life is to their loved ones. Similarly, the “hug your kids at home, but belt them in the car” post is targeted at parents”.

They are also planning social media awareness campaign-cum-competition in which people have to tweet creative ideas with the hashtags —#trafficmonth and #uppolice.  It says, best ideas will be rewarded.

“Those tweets can be paintings, slogans and posters about traffic awareness. A committee comprising people from various state universities and fine arts departments, will decide on the best tweets,” the ASP said.

The best 10 tweets/posters/ slogans senders will be invited to the DGP office for a cup of tea and will be given appreciation letters”, the ASP said. He added, “We have on-field plans too for the traffic awareness month. Our officers are going to schools, colleges and other places to educate kids and make people aware about traffic rules. We are also organising painting competitions and workshops in 75 districts. Also, now that we have a significant presence on social media, we are engaging with as many people as we can with our activities”

Tags: up police, superman, traffic awareness
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

US to grant USD 500,000 to NGO that promotes religious freedom in India

2

Japanese ‘Black Widow’ sentenced to death for poisoning, tricking wealthy men

3

LEGO to re-release 5923-piece Taj Mahal set

4

Google's latest ad joins Samsung in making fun of the iPhone X

5

Enraged Thai woman throws baby from 17th floor because boyfriend left her for wife

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham