Rs 100 crore black cash seized from Goa’s casinos, says Manohar Parrikar

IT raided 36 places and found that Rs 100 cr black money transactions linked with casinos were made.

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesdasy said Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials detected black money transactions worth Rs 100 crore linked to casino operations after the Centre demonetised high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 last year.

Hailing the note ban, the former defence minister said demonetisation struck a blow to anti-India forces and empowered the poorest of poor as it increased financial inclusion and formalisation of the economy.

Addressing reporters on the first anniversary of demonetisation, Mr Parrikar said, "In simultaneous raids by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax sleuths across 36 places, they have identified Rs 100 crore black money transactions linked with casino operations".

However, Mr Parrikar did not specify the locations where the raids were conducted.

Currently, casinos operate in Goa, Daman and Sikkim.

Mr Parrikar said the government can opt for cashless transactions and is planning to go digital, but cannot force others to do so.

"Right now there are some areas where digital payment is not possible, but there too, we will make it happen," he said.

Mr Parrikar said enough "checks and balances" are being maintained to ensure that black money is not pushed into the market.

Hailing the note ban exercise, he said one has to now show his identity card if one wants to buy anything costing over Rs 50,000. He said with strict implementation of rules, the Modi government has instilled fear of law, which has sent out a message that every transaction has to be legitimate and records should be clear.