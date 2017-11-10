The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 09, 2017 | Last Update : 09:51 PM IST

India, All India

Pradyuman murder: CBI recreates crime scene, takes class XI student to school

PTI/ANI
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 9:34 pm IST

Seven-year-old Pradyuman was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of his school on September 8.

The visit to the school and the knife shop was part of the CBI's exercise to recreate the crime scene, according to PTI sources. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The visit to the school and the knife shop was part of the CBI's exercise to recreate the crime scene, according to PTI sources. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: New Delhi: The class 11 student of Gurgaon's Ryan International School, apprehended by the CBI in connection with the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, was on Thursday taken to the place of crime, which is the school, to substantiate his statements on the activities before and after the crime.

The juvenile is also expected to be taken to the shop that sold him the knife with which he allegedly slit Pradyuman’s throat in the toilet of the school on September 8.

The visit to the school and the knife shop was part of the CBI's exercise to recreate the crime scene, according to PTI sources.

A special crime team of the CBI, which was questioning him, remained tight-lipped about the exercise, saying it could affect the probe.

The student, who was apprehended by the CBI on Tuesday night, was kept at Sewa Kutir in Kingsway Camp in north Delhi.

On Thursday, the CBI told a Gurgaon court that the teen had confessed before his father that he killed his junior, Pradyuman.

Read: Class 11 Ryan student confesses to killing Pradyuman: CBI

"He has admitted his involvement in committing the murder of...in ground floor boys washroom of Ryan International School...in presence of his father..., independent witness, welfare officer of the CBI, etc.," the CBI told the court.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of his school on September 8.

Read: Sickening to find violence is cool nowadays: Renuka Shahane on Pradyuman murder

According to the CBI, the Class 11 student, believed to be weak in his studies, allegedly slit Pradyuman's throat to get the school to declare a holiday in order to defer a scheduled parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and an examination.

The agency did not find any evidence of sexual assault, a CBI spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Tags: crime scene recreation, pradyuman thakur, ryan student murder, class 11 student
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

