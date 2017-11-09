The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 09, 2017 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

India, All India

Kashmir Valley interlocutor meets Omar Abdullah, others

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 5:40 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 5:41 am IST

An alliance of key separatist leaders has termed his appoint as “nothing more than a tactic to buy time” and refused to meet him.

Former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma (Photo: ANI)
 Former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: After spending two days at a government guesthouse, the Centre’s ‘special representative’ Dineshwar Sharma on Wednesday had had a series of meetings with several key faces of Jammu and Kashmir’s mainstream politics.

Mr Sharma, a 1979-batch IPS officer and former Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) who is on his maiden visit of twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu after being appointed as the Centre’s new interlocutor said he is also trying to meet separatist Hurriyat Conference alliance leaders.

“I’m also trying to meet Hurriyat leaders,” he said after meeting the state CPIM secretary Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and leaders of two regional parties. He asserted, “I met many people. It was very good. I wish that peace return to Kashmir. I will also try to meet Hurriyat.”

An alliance of key separatist leaders has termed his appoint as “nothing more than a tactic to buy time” and refused to meet him. Several likeminded political groups and social, trade and civil society groups including the Kashmir high court bar association have endorsed the view.

After spending three days in the summer capital, he will go to Jammu on Thursday to meet the leaders of different political and social groups. His first real engagement was with former chief minister and leader of opposition National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, when it comes to discharging the difficult task of holding “sustained dialogue” with those who are considered ‘movers and shakers’ of J&K’s politics and public life assigned to him.

The NC leadership was reluctant to meet Mr Sharma and, its president Farooq Abdullah said that he was not optimistic about the outcome of the same. But Mr Sharma chose to drive to the party working president and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah’s, residence at Srinagar’s posh Gupkar Road.

After their meeting, Mr Abdullah tweeted, “Mr. Dineshawar Sharma & I met at my residence in Srinagar this morning. We discussed the prevailing situation in the state and also steps that can be taken to make his visits to the state more meaningful.”

Later, he said, “He asked for my opinion on how to effectively go about the work assigned to him. I hope he will act on my suggestions,” the NC leader said. He, however, also took dig at Mr Sharma’s saying, “Sitting in a guesthouse and waiting for people to come and meet him won’t yield results’.

Later during the day, Mr Sharma met CPIM leader Tarigami along with Ghulam Hassan Mir and Hakim Muhammad Yasin who head two regional political parties. Following this, the trio addressed a press conference to say that they reiterated their stance that Kashmir is “a long pending complex issue” which has generated untold sufferings.

Tags: dineshwar sharma, hurriyat leaders, omar abdullah, job-for-cash scam, assam bureaucrats
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

US to grant USD 500,000 to NGO that promotes religious freedom in India

2

Japanese ‘Black Widow’ sentenced to death for poisoning, tricking wealthy men

3

LEGO to re-release 5923-piece Taj Mahal set

4

Google's latest ad joins Samsung in making fun of the iPhone X

5

Enraged Thai woman throws baby from 17th floor because boyfriend left her for wife

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham