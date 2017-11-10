The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 09, 2017

India, All India

India rejects China's objection to Sitharaman's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

PTI
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 9:30 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 9:32 pm IST

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet and routinely objects to top Indian officials' visits to the area.

On Monday, China had objected to Sitharaman's first visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, saying her tour of the 'disputed area' was not conducive to peace in the region. (Photo: PTI/File)
 On Monday, China had objected to Sitharaman's first visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, saying her tour of the 'disputed area' was not conducive to peace in the region. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: India on Thursday rejected China's objection to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country and Indian leaders are as much free to go there as to any other state.

"Arunachal Pradesh is integral part of India and Indian leaders have that much freedom to visit Arunachal as they have in visiting other states in the country," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

To a question on next round of talks between Special Representatives of India and China on the boundary question, Kumar said both sides are in touch with each other.

"We do not have any confirmed dates for talks as yet. The two sides are in touch. Once we have some dates for it, we will let you know," he said during a media briefing.

On Monday, China had objected to Sitharaman's first visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, saying her tour of the "disputed area" was not conducive to peace in the region.

During her trip to the state, Sitharaman also visited forward army posts in the remote Anjaw district bordering China to take stock of defence preparedness

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet and routinely objects to top Indian officials' visits to the area.

Asked about China's comment on Wednesday that India's stand on the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is wavering, Kumar said New Delhi's position on the issue is "very clear" and "principled".

"We have seen the releavent remarks. India's position on connectivity is very clear, (it) is principled and is consistent...As regards the so called CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), it is also well known that it violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kumar said.

China on Wednesday said India's stand on its BRI is wavering, and the CPEC, a part of the project, does not involve any territorial dispute as claimed by New Delhi.

China has been reiterating that the USD 50 billion CPEC which traverses through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a connectivity project and will not affect its stand that the Kashmir issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan through talks.

India has objected to the CPEC as it is being laid through the disputed territory and boycotted a high-profile Belt and Road Forum organised by China in May.

Kumar said India will always be open to any efforts which will address its legitimate concerns in this regard.

