↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Delhi smog: Govt imposes odd-even scheme from Nov 13 to 17

Published : Nov 9, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
The decision comes as air pollution levels rose in Delhi, NCR and neighbouring states for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Under the policy, odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Residents of the national capital gear up for a tough week ahead as the Delhi government has made up its mind to enforce odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13.

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in Delhi for a five-day period from November 13, city Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI on Thursday.

The decision comes as air pollution levels spiked in Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and neighbouring states for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates.

Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice - January 1-15 and April 15-30.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a slew of directions to deal with the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR.

The directions include banning construction and industrial activities and the entry of trucks. The NGT also lambasted the Delhi government and civic bodies over the worsening air quality in Delhi and neighbouring states.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Thursday said, "For a month (from mid October to mid November) the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi."

He said the increase in the Particulate Matter (PM) in the national capital is not due to local reasons.

He further said the people and the Delhi government are ready to take all steps to tackle the issue but that would not be enough until solution to crop burning is found.

"Until the state government finds economically viable solutions to crop burning, the rise in pollution will not stop,” he said.

The chief minister also called on his counterparts in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and the Centre to come together, keeping politics aside and to find a solution to the issue.

Pollution has reached to disastrous levels in Delhi, with smog enveloping the whole city.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a pollution advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and to avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust, among other measures.

All schools in the nation capital will remain shut till Saturday.

The Delhi Metro will also increase the frequency of trains to encourage people to use the public transport due to heightened pollution levels.

With inputs from agencies

Tags: delhi smog, national green tribunal, arvind kejriwal, odd and even formula, national capital region
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

