Creative does not reflect our philosophy: Jet Airways on fake ad jibe at IndiGo

IndiGo has found itself amidst controversy after a video, showing its staff engaging in a brawl with a flyer at Delhi Airport, went viral.

'Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline,' the statement said. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: As a fake advertisement taking jibe at IndiGo Airlines purported to be issued by Jet Airways went viral on social media, the latter has issued an official statement refuting any connection with the advertisement.

"Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline. The creative does not reflect our philosophy and ethos and is in fact, in bad taste," Jet Airways stated on Twitter.

Jet Airways Statement:



Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline.



The creative does not reflect our philosophy and ethos and is in fact, in bad taste. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) November 8, 2017

After the IndiGo Airlines came under fire for manhandling a flyer by its employees, the internet lashed out at the company, with many even taking the opportunity to troll the airline.

Read: IndiGo staff, whistleblower sacked after assault incident; minister seeks report

Amongst the many jokes made at the expense of IndiGo Airline, one of the advertisements was purported to be published by Jet Airways, which caused a stir.

An advertisement industry tracking portal Mad Over Marketing (MOM) dragged Jet Airways into the controversy when it created an illustration with Jet Airways logo captioned "We beat our competition, not you".

Air India’s official Twitter handle posted two tweets which took on its rival. Each tweet was accompanied by an illustration, trolling IndiGo.

In one of the image, the mascot of the airline, Maharaja, is folding its hand with a caption, "We raise our hands only to say Namaste."

(Air India troll after IndiGo video went viral)

The Air India advertisement and the one made by an advertising tracking a firm (MOM) were later pulled out.

IndiGo Airlines has found itself amidst controversy since a video, showing its staffer engaging in a brawl with a flyer at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, went viral on social media.

The video of the incident, which took place on October 15, shows the duo thrashing and abusing each other. It also shows the airline staff holding the passenger down by the throat.

A passenger namely Rajeev Katiyal, who arrived from Chennai, was waiting for the coach bus when he engaged into an altercation with the IndiGo staff namely Jubi Thomas due to misunderstanding.

The passenger allegedly abused the staff following which they stopped Katiyal from boarding the bus, which was to take him to the terminal.

They then manhandled him and pinned him to the ground by his throat.

On Wednesday, the airlines wrote a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, explaining him the action taken against staffers involved in manhandling of the flyer, and said they have personally apologised to the passenger.