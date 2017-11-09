The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:10 PM IST

India, All India

Creative does not reflect our philosophy: Jet Airways on fake ad jibe at IndiGo

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 2:50 pm IST

IndiGo has found itself amidst controversy after a video, showing its staff engaging in a brawl with a flyer at Delhi Airport, went viral.

'Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline,' the statement said. (Photo: AFP/File)
 'Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline,' the statement said. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: As a fake advertisement taking jibe at IndiGo Airlines purported to be issued by Jet Airways went viral on social media, the latter has issued an official statement refuting any connection with the advertisement.

"Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline. The creative does not reflect our philosophy and ethos and is in fact, in bad taste," Jet Airways stated on Twitter.

After the IndiGo Airlines came under fire for manhandling a flyer by its employees, the internet lashed out at the company, with many even taking the opportunity to troll the airline.

Read: IndiGo staff, whistleblower sacked after assault incident; minister seeks report

Amongst the many jokes made at the expense of IndiGo Airline, one of the advertisements was purported to be published by Jet Airways, which caused a stir.

An advertisement industry tracking portal Mad Over Marketing (MOM) dragged Jet Airways into the controversy when it created an illustration with Jet Airways logo captioned "We beat our competition, not you".

Air India’s official Twitter handle posted two tweets which took on its rival. Each tweet was accompanied by an illustration, trolling IndiGo.

In one of the image, the mascot of the airline, Maharaja, is folding its hand with a caption, "We raise our hands only to say Namaste."

a

b(Air India troll after IndiGo video went viral)

The Air India advertisement and the one made by an advertising tracking a firm (MOM) were later pulled out.

IndiGo Airlines has found itself amidst controversy since a video, showing its staffer engaging in a brawl with a flyer at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, went viral on social media.

The video of the incident, which took place on October 15, shows the duo thrashing and abusing each other. It also shows the airline staff holding the passenger down by the throat.

A passenger namely Rajeev Katiyal, who arrived from Chennai, was waiting for the coach bus when he engaged into an altercation with the IndiGo staff namely Jubi Thomas due to misunderstanding.

The passenger allegedly abused the staff following which they stopped Katiyal from boarding the bus, which was to take him to the terminal.

They then manhandled him and pinned him to the ground by his throat.

On Wednesday, the airlines wrote a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, explaining him the action taken against staffers involved in manhandling of the flyer, and said they have personally apologised to the passenger.

Tags: indigo airlines, jet airways, air india, staff manhandles passenger

MOST POPULAR

1

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

2

Pokemon Go developer to release Harry Potter AR game next year

3

Maharashtra: Police torture kills robbery accused in custody, cops try to burn body to hide proof

4

I see MS Dhoni playing till 2020 ICC Twenty20 World Cup: Ashish Nehra

5

Alcohol ups risk of 7 types of cancer, finds study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham