↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Bhopal gangrape: Reports of victim engaging in consensual sex incorrect, says doctor

ANI
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 8:33 pm IST
Doctor Karan Peepre, Superintendent of Sultania Women Hospital said the erroneous report was work of a new comer.

 The medical reports of Bhopal gang-rape victim allegedly stated that she indulged in consensual sex with the accused. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: A senior doctor on Thursday clarified that the medical reports of Bhopal gang-rape victim stating that she indulged in consensual sex with culprits was incorrect and has been rectified.

The medical reports of Bhopal gang-rape victim allegedly stated that she indulged in consensual sex with the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Peepre, said, "It was a mistake by a newcomer and now report has been rectified and issued again."

Assuring that such mistake would not be repeated, Peepre said, "It has also been directed that a senior woman doctor or her team will assist in the internal and external inquiry of such sensitive cases."

When asked as whether the report was made under some pressure, Peepre said that his medical department never works under anyone's pressure and added, "They are very learned and experienced people."

On Thursday, the 19-year-old civil services aspirant was abducted by four men and allegedly gang-raped near the Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal.

All the four accused have been arrested.

