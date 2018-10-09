The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 09, 2018 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court reserves its order on ‘fake MP, Rajasthan voters’

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Oct 9, 2018, 12:24 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2018, 12:38 am IST

The petitioners pointed out that while there are over 60 lakh bogus voters in Madhya Pradesh, there are one crore bogus voters in Rajasthan.

Kamal Nath
 Kamal Nath

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on petitions filed by Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot alleging large-scale duplication of voters in the voters’ list in the two poll-bound states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan reserved verdict at the conclusion of arguments by Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tanka for the petitioners even as Election Commission rejected the allegations as fabricated and false.  

The EC said that the writ petitions filed by the two leaders ought to be dismissed as the same is an abuse of the process of law, besides being misconceived and malafide, as the petitioners are seeking to instruct/direct the Election Commission of India, which is a Constitutional Authority, to conduct elections according to their personal whims and fancies and that of the political party to which they stand affiliated.

Opposing a petition, senior counsel Vikas Singh asserted that EC is a constitutional body that has to function in accordance with the rules and laws and not in tandem with the “instructions” of a political party. It is not within the jurisdiction or domain of the petitioner and/or his party/organisation to question the measures taken by the Election Commission with regard to the conduct of elections or preparation of voters’ lists.

The EC further said that the political party to which they stand affiliated couldn’t approach the Supreme Court time and again so as to re-agitate the same issue and interfere in the functioning of a Constitutional authority such as the Election Commission. The electoral rolls were published on July 31 after due verification and duplicated voters were deleted.  Both Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot sought deletion of large-scale bogus voters in the voters list for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The petitioners pointed out that while there are over 60 lakh bogus voters in Madhya Pradesh, there are one crore bogus voters in Rajasthan.

Mr Sibal argued that despite the fact that such glaring instances were brought to the notice of the EC, nothing has been done so far to rectify the voters’ list.

Tags: supreme court, kamal nath, sachin pilot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhrajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham