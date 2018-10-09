Nitish Kumar condemns hate attacks on migrants in Gujarat

The report suggests that violence against migrants in Gujarat intensified after hate messages were circulated on the social media.

Patna: Amid growing backlash against Uttar Pradesh and Bihari migrants in Gujarat, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he has asked his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to ensure safety of Bihari migrants living in the state.

Natives from Bihar and UP have been facing violent attacks from local people in Gujarat after a 14-month-old baby was allegedly raped in Sabarkantha district on September 28.

“The person who has committed the crime must be punished but targeting others is not right. I spoke to Gujarat CM and have also asked the state’s Chief Secretary and DGP to keep tab of the situation. They are also in touch with their counterparts in Gujarat,” Mr Kumar said.

Political heat over the issue also grew in Bihar on Monday after JD(U) blamed Congress party MLA and national secretary-cum-in-charge of Bihar unit Kalpesh Thakor for using his outfit Kshatriya Thakor Sena to drive migrants out of Gujarat.

In an open letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that “one of your party MLA from Gujarat Kalpesh Thakor’s outfit Kshatriya Thakor Sena is involved in chasing Biharis out of Gujarat”.

Earlier, JAP chief and Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, and other political leaders had urged Nitish and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi to ensure the safety of Bihari people living in Gujarat.

“It’s strange to see that government in UP and Bihar have failed in ensuring the safety of their own people living in Gujarat. People from Bihar and UP are being targeted by BJP-sponsored goons,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted on Monday.