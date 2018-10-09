Indian student Esha Bahal becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Esha Bahal, a student of Political Science in a Noida university, has become British High Commissioner to India for 24 hours.

Esha Bahal plans to become a social entrepreneur after completing her higher studies in public policy and law. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)ANI

To mark the International Day of the Girl Child, which is celebrated on October 11, the British High Commission organised a competition for women aged between 18 and 23 to become the British High Commissioner to India for a day.

To enter, the competitors submitted a short video presentation on the theme "What does gender equality mean to you?" A total of 58 students from across the country submitted their videos.

The successful entry was from Esha Bahal, who plans to become a social entrepreneur after completing her higher studies in public policy and law.

Expressing delight over the achievement, acting British High Commissioner for a day, Esha Bahal said: "Acting as British High Commissioner for a day has been a great and really unique experience. I've learned about the breadth and depth of UK-India relations - and had the opportunity to highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusivity, issues which are of great importance to me."

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

British High Commissioner to India (or Deputy High Commissioner for a day since Esha Bahal became High Commissioner for 24 hours) Dominic Asquith said, "I am delighted that we were able to run this competition and give young Indian women a platform to discuss their rights. I thank all participants for submitting their excellent videos."

"Esha is truly impressive. She is clearly committed to girls' rights and her video was outstanding. I would like to congratulate her on her success and wish her all the best for her future endeavours," he added.