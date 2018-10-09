IMD issues cyclone alert in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Fishermen advised not to venture into coast from October 8 to 10.

The meteorological department has also forecast heavy rain in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in view of the depression.

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a cyclone alert in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD said a depression well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea lay over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

The deep depression might further deepen into a cyclone, the IMD has predicted. However, the intensity of the cyclone is yet to be ascertained.

H.R. Biswas, the director of meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar, also confirmed on Monday morning that a “depression has been recorded at a distance of around 720 km from Gopalpur coast in Odisha”.

Meanwhile, state special relief commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said, “We are in touch with the India Meteor-ological Department. We will alert all the district collectors after getting the detailed information on the possible cyclone.”

“Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour (kmph) gusting to 60 kmph very likely over north Andaman Sea, southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Islands during next 24 hours. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over deep sea areas of central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal from October 8 to 10, 2018,” said the regional Met department in a statement.

As the sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over north Andaman Sea and southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, and over central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal during October 8 to 10, fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas during this period.

“Those, who are out in deep sea areas are advised to return to the coast,” the IMD bulletin added.