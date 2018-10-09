The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:07 AM IST

India, All India

After SP-BSP snub to Cong, CPM says chances of 2019 alliance bleak

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 9, 2018, 5:36 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2018, 5:36 am IST

After the BSP, even the SP, whose chief Akhilesh Yadav has been one of the most loyal allies of the Cong, has said it would go alone in these polls.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury
 CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: With the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party ditching the Congress in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and the Left parties deciding to form a separate front, the prospect of a “mahagathbandhan” to take on the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls appears to be bleak.

After the BSP, even the SP, whose chief Akhilesh Yadav has been one of the most loyal allies of the Congress, has said it would go alone in these polls.

The CPI(M), which is the largest constituent of the Left Front, said Monday after its central committee meeting that it would maximise efforts to stop the BJP from coming to power and support a formation which would help form an alternative secular dispensation at the Centre in 2019.

“Various parties have various roles in different states. We will take a concrete decision closer to the Lok Sabha polls. But our main task is to defeat the BJP alliance,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told the media. “In the coming Assembly polls, we will fight in as many seats as we have a presence in and we will support whoever is in a better position to defeat the BJP in the rest,” he added.

It may be recalled that the CPI(M) had been in the throes of a debate before the party congress on its political-tactical line and had decided at its party congress that it should be open to any electoral understanding with the Congress in order to keep the BJP out.

Menawhile, the CPI(M), SP, CPI and other smaller Left parties have already formed a front for Rajasthan and is exploring various options in other states.

However, in contrast to this, in Telangana the CPI(M) and the CPI will be fighting on opposite sides, with the CPI having decided to join a TDP-Congress front and the CPI(M) fighting with its Bahujan Left Front.

The same experiment is likely to  be repeated in Andhra Pradesh as well.

Tags: lok sabha polls, akhilesh yadav, sitaram yechury
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhrajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham