The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 09, 2017 | Last Update : 05:37 PM IST

India, All India

Video: Mob ties Nigerian man to lamp post in Delhi, thrashes him for drugs, theft

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 9, 2017, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2017, 5:30 pm IST

The incident took place on September 24 in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi.

A Nigerian national in Delhi was tied to a lamp post and was relentlessly thrashed with sticks by a mob, which accused him of being a drug addict and a theft. (Screengrab)
 A Nigerian national in Delhi was tied to a lamp post and was relentlessly thrashed with sticks by a mob, which accused him of being a drug addict and a theft. (Screengrab)

New Delhi: A Nigerian national in Delhi was tied to a lamp post and was relentlessly thrashed with sticks by a mob, which accused him of being a drug addict and a theft. 

The incident took place on September 24 in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi but a video of the assault was posted online by ANI on Monday. 

 

A case filed by a local after the incident reportedly claimed that the Nigerian was involved in a theft and had been wounded after falling down the stairs.

However, the video shows the mob hitting the Nigerian man with sticks unabated even as he pleaded for mercy.

According to reports, the Nigerian man was arrested on the same day and has been lodged in jail since then.

Tags: drug addict, nigerian national, tied to lamp post, mob beats nigerian national, theft
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepal's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts school

2

Lenovo K8 Plus review: A feature-packed budget alternative

3

British company launches service to scatter ashes in space

4

Ebola vaccine found safe for children, adults in Africa

5

Monochrome madness! Hilarious footage of falling giant panda cubs in Toronto Zoo

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham