Video: Mob ties Nigerian man to lamp post in Delhi, thrashes him for drugs, theft

Monday, Oct 09, 2017 | Last Update : 05:37 PM IST
The incident took place on September 24 in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi.
#WATCH Nigerian national tied to a pole and beaten up by locals for alleged theft in Delhi's Malviya Nagar (24.09.2017) pic.twitter.com/3zWgbeqvN5— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2017
A case filed by a local after the incident reportedly claimed that the Nigerian was involved in a theft and had been wounded after falling down the stairs.
However, the video shows the mob hitting the Nigerian man with sticks unabated even as he pleaded for mercy.
According to reports, the Nigerian man was arrested on the same day and has been lodged in jail since then.