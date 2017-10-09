Video: Mob ties Nigerian man to lamp post in Delhi, thrashes him for drugs, theft

The incident took place on September 24 in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi.

New Delhi : A Nigerian national in Delhi was tied to a lamp post and was relentlessly thrashed with sticks by a mob, which accused him of being a drug addict and a theft.

The incident took place on September 24 in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi but a video of the assault was posted online by ANI on Monday.

#WATCH Nigerian national tied to a pole and beaten up by locals for alleged theft in Delhi's Malviya Nagar (24.09.2017) pic.twitter.com/3zWgbeqvN5 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2017

A case filed by a local after the incident reportedly claimed that the Nigerian was involved in a theft and had been wounded after falling down the stairs.

However, the video shows the mob hitting the Nigerian man with sticks unabated even as he pleaded for mercy.

According to reports, the Nigerian man was arrested on the same day and has been lodged in jail since then.