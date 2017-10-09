The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:17 AM IST

India, All India

UP minister’s kin’s book rakes up CM Yogi remarks

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Oct 9, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2017, 2:13 am IST

Co-authored by Sangh-mitra Maurya, the book titled “Moditva ke Maine” (Meaning of Moditva) focuses on the rise of Narendra Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: A new book by senior UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s daughter in which she praises Yogi Adityanath may end up embarrassing him and also open a way for criticism because they speak of his controversial past and alleged statements.

Co-authored by Sanghmitra Maurya, the book titled “Moditva  ke Maine” (Meaning of Moditva) focuses on the rise of Narendra Modi.

While Mr Maurya refused to comment, other ministers said that it was a deliberate attempt to malign the image of Yogi Adityanath.

The book claims that Yogi Adityanath is an ardent follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and points back to controversial statements made by Yogi Adityanath and explores his past.

For instance, the book recalls a video recording made in August 2014, in which Mr Adityanath is shown telling supporters that if ‘they (Muslims) convert one Hindu girl, we will convert 100 Muslim girls’.

Mr Adityanath, at that time, had declined to comment on the video, saying it was for the media to find out whether the truth.

The authors also recall him as allegedly saying that if he had his way, he would “place idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, Gauri and Ganesh, in all the mosques of the country”.

After the lynching of Modh Ikhlaq in Dadri, Mr Adityanath is quoted as having said, “I have read that Akhlaq had gone to Pakistan. Once he returned from Pakistan, his activities changed. Has the government found out why this man went to Pakistan? He is being glorified”.

The book claims that “Yogi floated in controversies while his popularity continued to soar”.

The authors, Sanghmitra Maurya and Deepak K.S. attribute most of the controversies around him to the period when he had floated the Hindu Yuva Vahini for a ‘crusade against religious conversions’. Also, it has several quotes attributed to the chief minister. These include “Those opposing yoga should quit India”, “Those opposing Surya Namaskar should be drowned in the sea” and “There is a demographic imbalance in the country because of the high reproductive rate among Muslims”. The authors have quoted him as allegedly lamenting in February 2015 that “Aryavrat (land of the Aryans) made Aryans. We will turn all to Hindus in India. We will fly the saffron flag all over the world. No non-Muslim can enter Mecca. No non-Christian can go to Vatican City but we welcome them all”.

The authors, meanwhile, also have a word of caution for Mr Adityanath when they say that “He must now introduce good governance in the state, otherwise his negative image would continue to haunt the people”.

Tags: swami prasad maurya, yogi adityanath, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Avoid vilifying the man on the basis of unsubstantiated statements: Farhan on Hrithik-Kangana row

2

Legalising marijuana can increase use: French study

3

People prefer getting bad news without sugar coating: study

4

Apple confirms new iPhones have battery issues

5

Fewer newborns get whooping cough when moms get vaccinated

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

From science to literarture, here are the Nobel Laureates of 2017

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham