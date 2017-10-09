NIA files closure report on white powder found in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

The packet of the explosive was found under the chair of the Opposition's leader during an ongoing session of the Assembly on July 12.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had then taken cognisance into the issue and had sought for a National Investigative Agency (NIA) probe into it. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the closure report in connection with the white powder found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on July 12.

The packet of the explosive was found under the chair of the Opposition's leader during an ongoing session of the Assembly on July 12. It was 150 gm of PETN. (500 gm of PETN is enough to blow the whole Assembly off.)

Adityanath also said that this incident could be in connivance with a terrorist or militant group and that the security of the state and the country was paramount.