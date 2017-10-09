The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 09, 2017 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, All India

NIA files closure report on white powder found in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

ANI
Published : Oct 9, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2017, 10:31 am IST

The packet of the explosive was found under the chair of the Opposition's leader during an ongoing session of the Assembly on July 12.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had then taken cognisance into the issue and had sought for a National Investigative Agency (NIA) probe into it. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had then taken cognisance into the issue and had sought for a National Investigative Agency (NIA) probe into it. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the closure report in connection with the white powder found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on July 12.

The packet of the explosive was found under the chair of the Opposition's leader during an ongoing session of the Assembly on July 12. It was 150 gm of PETN. (500 gm of PETN is enough to blow the whole Assembly off.)

Read: Explosives found in UP Assembly; could be terror conspiracy: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had then taken cognisance into the issue and had sought for a National Investigative Agency (NIA) probe into it.

Adityanath also said that this incident could be in connivance with a terrorist or militant group and that the security of the state and the country was paramount.

Tags: up assembly, chief minister yogi adityanath, up law and order, national investigation agency, explosive found
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

British company launches service to scatter ashes in space

2

Monochrome madness! Hilarious footage of falling giant panda cubs in Toronto Zoo

3

Lucknow Police adds to life years on Karva Chauth, gifts helmets to riders

4

Avoid vilifying the man on the basis of unsubstantiated statements: Farhan on Hrithik-Kangana row

5

Legalising marijuana can increase use: French study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham