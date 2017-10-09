J&K: Jaish-e-Mohammed operational head Khalid killed in encounter

JeM head was killed by security forces in Ladoora area neighbouring Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operational head Khalid was killed by security forces in Ladoora area neighbouring Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a gun fight broke out between a group of holed up militants and the security forces in Ladoora.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area after learning about the presence of militants.

“They came under fire as they zeroed in on the militants’ hideout. The encounter is underway,” said a police official.

In another incident, an Army official was killed in a militant ambush in Drang village of Jammu and Kashmir’s central district of Budgam overnight.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that the militants opened fire at an Army patrolling party late Sunday night, leaving one soldier dead.

“The fire was returned. One soldier was martyred in the crossfire,” he said.

The police sources identified the slain soldier as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subedar Rajkumar of 53 Rashtriya Rifles who had received a bullet injury in his thigh in the militant attack. He was rushed to a government-run public health centre at nearby Khag area, from where he was referred to Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The apparent cause of the death was massive blood loss.

The twin attacks came hours after Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, said that Indian soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) with Pakistan had been killing, at least five to six militants every day and that he has asked them to give a fitting reply if Pakistan opened fire.

He said on Sunday that he had ordered Indian soldiers not to fire at their Pakistani counterparts first, but give them a fitting reply by “firing countless bullets” if Pakistan opened fire.