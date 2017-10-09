The Asian Age | News



Ban on sale of firecrackers in Delhi till Oct 31: SC

Published : Oct 9, 2017, 12:05 pm IST
Diwali is on October 19 and the order effectively means that no firecrackers will be available for purchase before the festival.

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said the apex court's September 12 order temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers would be effective from November 1. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said its order of last November banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) will continue till October 31. 

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said the apex court's September 12 order temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers would be effective from November 1. 

Diwali is on October 19 and the order effectively means that no firecrackers will be available for purchase before the festival. 

The top court said it has not changed the September 12 order but its November 11, 2016 order banning the sale of firecrackers "should be given a chance".

The top court, through the 2016 order, had suspended all licences which "permit sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR". 

On September 12, 2017, the apex court had temporarily lifted its earlier order and permitted sale of firecrackers. The apex court's order came on a plea seeking restoration of the November 2016 order.

