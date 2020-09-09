SC won't entertain pleas seeking cancellation or deferment of NEET exam

The apex court had on September 4 dismissed petitions, including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states

Candidates being checked before appearing for the NEET exam on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for September 13.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting the NEET-undergraduate exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic for admission in medical courses.

Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain, the bench said.

The apex court had on September 4 dismissed petitions, including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, seeking review of its August 17 order which had paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams.