

UP police officer dies four days after consuming rat poison over marital discord

PTI
Published : Sep 9, 2018, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2018, 4:15 pm IST

'CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deepest condolence to family members of young IPS officer on his demise, an official spokesman said.

Surendra Kumar Das was posted in Kanpur as Superintendent of Police City (East) and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after consuming poisonous substance on Wednesday. (Photo: File | ANI)
Lucknow: The 30-year-old IPS officer, who was is in a critical condition after consuming some poisonous substance, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Kanpur.

Surendra Kumar Das, an officer of the 2014 batch, was posted in Kanpur as Superintendent of Police City (East) and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after consuming poisonous substance on Wednesday.

"He died during treatment Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deepest condolence to the family members of the young IPS officer on his demise," an official spokesman said.

Dr Rajesh Agarwal, a senior doctor at the private hospital where Das was undergoing medical treatment, had on Saturday said that many organs of the officer’s body had stopped working.

State Director General of Police (DGP), O P Singh had visited the hospital on Saturday. Senior police officers including DGP, ADG (Law and Order) and others have expressed grief over the demise of the officer.

