

Sushma Swaraj to visit Russia on two-day official visit

Ties between the US and Russia have soured considerably, putting India in a fix.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Sending a strong signal to close strategic partner United States that India’s ties with time-tested friend Russia would remain strong and robust, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will be visiting Russia on a two day official visit on September 13 and 14.   

In a statement on the visit, the MEA said, “External affairs minister will visit Moscow on 13-14 September to hold the meeting of the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical & Economic Cooperation (IRIGC- TEC) which is co-chaired by her and Yuri Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. IRIGC-TEC is a standing body which annually meets and reviews ongoing activities of bilateral cooperation in the fields of bilateral trade and investment, science and technology,  culture and other issues of mutual interest.The Commission, after taking stock of bilateral cooperation in various fields,  will  provide policy recommendations and directions in the concerned fields.”

Just on Thursday, during the 2+2 Dialogue with the US at the foreign and defence ministerial level, India had discussed the issue of import of Russian arms like the S-400 missiles for its security requirements, with New Delhi putting across its case forcefully to Washington and hoping for a waiver to escape American sanctions on Russian military exports. Ties between the US and Russia have soured considerably, putting India in a fix.

Speaking on India’s proposed S-400 missile deal with Russia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had told the American media during his recent visit to New Delhi, “We do understand the history of India’s relationship with Russia and legacy systems. Our effort is not to penalise great strategic partners like India, a major defence partner. The sanctions aren’t intended to adversely impact countries like India. They are intended to have an impact on the sanctioned country which is Russia and so we’ll work our way through the waiver decision as the days and weeks proceed and we’ll do that alongside our partner India.”   

