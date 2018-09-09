The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 09, 2018 | Last Update : 08:21 AM IST

India, All India

No cheap liquor for overweight coast guard personnel, says Commander

PTI
Published : Sep 9, 2018, 8:10 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2018, 8:10 am IST

An official noted that alcohol has been observed to be major factor behind obesity and the decision was taken to tackle the problem.

Pal said the task of the Coast Guard is to man the sea, but due to fitness issues some officials cannot be posted on ships. (Photo: File)
 Pal said the task of the Coast Guard is to man the sea, but due to fitness issues some officials cannot be posted on ships. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rakesh Pal, the commander of the Indian Coast Guard's northwest region covering Gujarat, said Saturday that an order has been issued to deny subsidised liquor to overweight and obese personnel.

Pal said the move will be applicable to personnel, irrespective of their ranks, who have been told by the medical board to reduce weight.

He noted that alcohol has been observed to be a major factor behind obesity and the decision was taken to tackle the problem as several such personnel could not be posted at sea.

The drastic measure, he said, was taken after they were repeatedly told to reduce weight, but did not heed to it.

"It is for those people under medical category, who are obese and have not reduced their weight. They have been told to reduce weight, following which their entitlement of alcohol will be restored," Pal said.

Pal said the task of the Coast Guard is to man the sea, but due to fitness issues some officials cannot be posted on ships.

"Our job is to be at the sea and unfit men cannot be posted at sea as one has to carry out various tasks," he said.

Armed forces personnel are entitled for a certain amount of alcohol from the defence canteens, where it is cheaper in comparison to the market rate.

The order applies to the northwest unit covering Gujarat, which is a dry state. The northwest unit is also considered to be sensitive as it shares maritime boundary with Pakistan.

Tags: cheap alcohol, indian coast guard, obesity
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

2

Photo: Ranveer Singh shares selfie with MS Dhoni, calls him 'Mahi Bhai'

3

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

4

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

5

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham