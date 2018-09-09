Mother’s photo missing on stage, Yashodhara Raje Scindia walks off

Scindia was visibly upset as her mother’s picture was missing with other senior leaders on the podium.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Yashodhara Raje Scindia left red-faced and walked out of party’s state executive meeting where key BJP dignitaries were present.

Minister questioned why her mother’s picture and one of the founding members of the BJP, 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindia, was missing when portraits of others like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Kushabhau Thakre found their place on the stage.

“Rajmata was one of the founder members of this party. She did whatever best could be done for the party during her entire life,” she said before leaving the meeting in a huff.

BJP leaders present at the venue tried to pacify her but she was adamant and walked off in a huff.

The mistake was admitted, later a photograph of the 'Rajmata' was placed on the stage but Yashodhara Raje Scindia refused to return.

The meeting was called to review preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah's visit to the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' scheduled to be held in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay.

Not only Scindia, former state BJP president Nand Kumar Chauhan was also upset with the organizers for not being given a seat on the stage.