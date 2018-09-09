The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 09, 2018 | Last Update : 10:06 AM IST

India, All India

Media must self-regulate when covering criminal case: SC Judge

PTI
Published : Sep 9, 2018, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2018, 9:26 am IST

There is no law prohibiting the media from covering investigation of a crime, Justice Uday U Lalit said.

The media cannot be liable for contempt of court at the investigation stage, because under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, such offence can happen only after the charge sheet is filed in the court. (Representational Image)
 The media cannot be liable for contempt of court at the investigation stage, because under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, such offence can happen only after the charge sheet is filed in the court. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad: Media must self-regulate when reporting on criminal trial, Supreme Court judge Justice Uday U Lalit said Saturday.

He was speaking as part of the Justice P D Desai Memorial Lecture Series, on whether media reporting comes in the way of fair trial. There is no law prohibiting the media from covering investigation of a crime, Justice Lalit said.

"In this country, we consider the rights of the press to be of such level, eminence, that we do not want to curtail them. No statute can curtail them. That does not mean there is complete lawlessness. There is self-regulation which the press must have," he said.

The media must not disclose the identity of a vulnerable victim or witness, because revealing it can "tremendously affect" the outcome of a trial, Justice Lalit said.

Also, the media should not disclose the line of investigation as it can end up helping the accused, he said.

The media cannot be liable for contempt of court at the investigation stage, because under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, such offence can happen only after the charge sheet is filed in the court, he said.

A Law Commission report, suggesting that the starting point of offence (for contempt of court) should be the arrest of an accused, has not been accepted, Justice Lalit said.

"As judges, are we not trained sufficiently enough, are we not strong enough to take care of any criticism, any opinion, anything which is stated in the media?" he asked the gathering of judges and lawyers.

He also said the idea behind televising court proceedings -- a proposal currently under the Supreme Court's consideration -- is to ensure transparency and to safeguard the accused's rights further.

"When you say a man should be tried in an open court... there will be sufficient safeguard for him with members of public overseeing," Justice Lalit said.

Courts can deal with a report that appears to be "motivated or coloured," he said. "The superior court still has the inherent right to direct gagging of media," Justice Lalit said, adding that Indian courts have derived this power from the Canadian jurisprudence.

Tags: criminal trial, supreme court, media reporting, contempt of court act
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

2

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

3

Photo: Ranveer Singh shares selfie with MS Dhoni, calls him 'Mahi Bhai'

4

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

5

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham