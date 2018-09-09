55-year-old nun found dead in a well in Kerala, probe initiated

Mathew was a teacher at St Stephens School in Kollam's Pathanapuram, about 80 km from Thiruvananthapuram.

An investigation had been initiated to find out how the nun died. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a 55-year-old nun has been found in a well, inside a convent in Kerala on Sunday. According to police, the nun has been identified as Susan Mathew. An investigation had been initiated to find out how the nun died.

Mathew was a teacher at St Stephens School in Kollam's Pathanapuram, about 80 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. She has been teaching at the school for past 12 years.

According to reports, around 9 am workers at the Mount Tabor Convent saw blood stains and found the body floating in the well.