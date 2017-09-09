The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

India, All India

Ulfa rejects Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s peace proposal

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 9, 2017, 12:27 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2017, 2:42 am IST

The conference was attended by 67 rebel outfits including representatives from Khaplang faction of NSCN.

Guwahati: A day after spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar claimed that efforts are on to persuade anti-talk faction of Ulfa(I) and Khaplang faction of NSCN to join the peace process, the elusive Ulfa chief Paresh Baruah warned the spiritual guru to refrain from indulging in such appeals.

In a letter signed by Ulfa(I) chief Paresh Baruah to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Ulfa(I) chief said, “You have repeatedly asked us to join the false, biased and ridiculous peace talks held by the Indian government. We would like to decline your request again to join the mainstream peace talks because we only follow the revolutionary stream that will lead to an independent Assam.”

In his letter circulated on email to local newspapers on Friday, the Ulfa(I) military commander also rebuked the spiritual leader for his appeal to give up arms.

“You have raised concern over our armed struggle. We have picked up arms to protect ourselves. Our struggle would not have gained recognition if we did not pick up arms. Our armed struggle will continue. I urge you not to ask us to lay down arms in hope of your empty promises.”

The statement of Ulfa chief came close on the heels of the spiritual leader’s remark that he was in touch with Ulfa(I) and NSCN(K) and efforts are on to persuade them to join the peace process.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was in Guwahati to address northeast indigenous people’s conference.

The conference was attended by 67 rebel outfits including representatives from Khaplang faction of NSCN.

The spiritual guru said, “From the last 10 to 12 years we are working to bring the militant outfits of the region into the mainstream, we are working to bring them to the negotiating table. However recently we had a big break through.”

He pointed out, “Around 68 militants surrendered in Manipur another 500 are waiting to see how these surrendered militants are doing and what is the kind of rehabilitation package they are getting. Thousands of youngsters outside the country are waiting to come to mainstream.”

Mr Sri Sri Ravi Shanka who left for Arunachal Pradesh on Friday said that northeast India is gradually moving from conflict to cooperation, from militancy to understanding and development.

“In the past there has been trust deficit between the militants and government. However now militant outfits are saying no more tear when we have someone to listen to our voice,” he said.

Tags: sri sri ravi shankar, ulfa(i), paresh baruah
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

