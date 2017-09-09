Rajnath Singh to visit Kashmir with an ‘open mind’

He will interact with college students to ascertain their aspirations and expectations.

New Delhi: A day before starting his four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said, “I am going with a very open mind and willing to meet all those who come to see me as we are keen to find a resolution to the problems.”

During Mr Singh’s visit to Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag and Rajouri, he will meet delegations ranging from members from political parties, civil society, social organisations and business delegations. He will interact with college students to ascertain their aspirations and expectations.

According to the home ministry, Mr Singh will meet governor N.N. Vohra and chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Also, he will review various development works funded by the centre.

On the security front, he will hold discussions and meet personnel from the CRPF and BSF deployed in the region, particularly in Anantnag. Also, he is expected to visit a BSF camp in Rajouri.

In addition, Mr Singh will hold security review meeting on Sunday with the state CM, top brass from multiple security and intelligence agencies. He is also expected to brief the media on issues related to the Valley on Monday in Srinagar.

Alongside, he is expected to hold consultations with Kashmiri pandits and representatives from communities like Gujjars and Bakarwals.

The move is being viewed as part of the government’s plan to reach out to the people as mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech.

Mr Modi had said that the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved either by bullets or by abuses and that a solution can only be found by embracing all Kashmiris.