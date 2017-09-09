The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 09, 2017

India, All India

Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch as Rajnath reaches Srinagar

ANI
Published : Sep 9, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
The Pakistan forces fired small arms, automatics and mortars along Line of Control (LoC) and the Indian Army retaliated strongly.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reached Srinagar for his four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He will hold talks with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor NN Vohra.

Soon after Singh arrived in Srinagar, reports emerged that Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch sector. The Pakistan forces fired small arms, automatics and mortars along Line of Control (LoC) and the Indian Army retaliated strongly.

In his four-day visit, the home minister is scheduled to hold talks with the officials of the state and discuss the current situation. He will meet all the stakeholders and also hold a press conference.

The home minister will also discuss the roadmap to ensure long term solutions to the problems people are facing in the valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, in August, met Rajnath, reportedly, to drum up support for preventing attempts to remove special status to the state under the Constitution.

Mehbooba is caught in a catch-22 situation over the ongoing matter in the Supreme Court on revoking Article 35-A of the Constitution.

Rajnath Singh had earlier said that a solution to the Kashmir problem, besides terrorism, Naxalism, and the northeast insurgency, will be found before 2022.

Rajnath Singh's visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort said his government was committed to bring back the "lost glory" of Kashmir.

