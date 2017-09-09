The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 09, 2017

India, All India

Lack of ventilators, oxygen claim 55 infants' lives at Nashik hospital

ANI
Published : Sep 9, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2017, 12:35 pm IST

In past five months, around 187 kids have lost their life due to lack of health facilities.

In August, around 350 kids were admitted in the hospital and out of those 55 kids lost their life. In picture: Dr GM Hole. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 In August, around 350 kids were admitted in the hospital and out of those 55 kids lost their life. In picture: Dr GM Hole. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Nashik: In yet another tragic incident, at least 55 infants died in August in a Nashik district hospital due to lack of ventilators and oxygen cylinders.

"In the month of August we have had 55 deaths, main reason is that we have no ventilators. We got sanction for 21 beds, new maternal wing, but the problem is that we need to cut a tree and have not got permission till now," Dr GM Hole said.

In August, around 350 kids were admitted in the hospital and out of those 55 kids lost their lives due to the deficiency of oxygen gas, ventilator and other health facilities.

In past five months, around 187 kids have lost their life due to lack of health facilities.

Following the Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur incident that took lives of more than 70 children at BRD Medical College, at least 49 children has also died in Farrukhabad in the last one month.

Tags: gorakhpur children death, farrukhabad children deaths, nashik children deaths, lack of ventilators
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nashik (Nasik)

