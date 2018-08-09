The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:24 PM IST

India, All India

Union Cabinet amends Triple Talaq Bill, includes provision to grant bail

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 5:24 pm IST

The magistrate will now have powers to grant bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq to their wives.

Giving instant triple talaq will continue to be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. (Photo: File)
  Giving instant triple talaq will continue to be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a provision of granting bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq to their wives, sources in the government said.

Giving instant triple talaq will continue to be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. 

Addressing a presser, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said, "Cabinet has approved amendments in the law relating to triple talaq. If any husband gives triple talaq instantaneously then FIR shall only become cognizable when it is filed by victim or blood relative or a person who is related by marriage."

The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was cleared by Lok Sabha and is pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers. 

Provision of bail was one of the demands of the opposition parties. 

Under the amendments cleared on Thursday, the magistrate will have powers to grant bail, the sources said. The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children. 

A woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue. 

Tags: triple talaq bill, amendments to triple talaq bill, lok sabha, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Authors share more about their favourite reads on Book Lovers Day

2

Mountain Echoes Literary Festival returns with ninth edition in Bhutan

3

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

4

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

5

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham