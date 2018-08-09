The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018

India, All India

Heavy rains lash Kerala; 20 dead in floods, landslides, Kochi airport suspends arrivals

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 2:21 pm IST

Schools and colleges have declared a holiday in Idukki, Kollam and some other districts due to the rains.

Five members of a family lost their lives in Idukki's Adimali town. Two people were pulled out alive from the debris by the local people and police. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Five members of a family lost their lives in Idukki's Adimali town. Two people were pulled out alive from the debris by the local people and police. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 20 people have been killed in landslides due to heavy rain across Kerala early on Thursday, reports news agency ANI.

Eleven people in Idukki, six from Malappuram, two in Kannur and one in Wayanad districts were killed in landslide, news agency PTI reported quoting their disaster control room sources.

Several people have also been reported missing in Palakkad, Wayanad and Kozhikode, according to officials.

Idukki dam was opened on Thursday after 26 years, following rising water levels due to heavy rains in the district.

Five members of a family lost their lives in Idukki's Adimali town.

Two people were pulled out alive from the debris by the local people and police.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) stopped the arrival operations on Thursday in view of possible inundation in the airport area following a rising water level in the Periyar river.

Flooding has been reported in several low lying areas in Kerala. Due to heavy rainfall and resultant floods, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has moved to Kozhikode for rescue operations. Two more NDRF teams have been sought from Centre for north Kerala.

State government has also sought help from the Army in Wayanad and Idukki districts.

Idamalayar dam shutters in Ernakulam and Kakkayam dam shutters in Kozhikode have also been opened today, due to incessant rains. The situation is being closely monitored.

Around 600 cusecs of water were discharged from the Idamalayar dam on Thursday morning, with the water level rising to 169.95 metres against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 169m.

The administration has been put on high-alert.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Help has been sought from Army, Navy, NDRF. Three NDRF teams are in Alappuzha, Wayanad and Kozhikode. Two more teams have been moved. An additional of six teams have been asked to be sent to Kerala. Help from Navy has been sought to evacuate people who are cut off in Wayanad."

Schools and colleges have declared a holiday in Idukki, Kollam and some other districts due to the rains.

