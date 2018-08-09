CBI probes Cambridge Analytica data misuse

On this, Facebook has reported it is not aware of any misuse of information, including Indian users’ data.

New Delhi: The CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research for their alleged illegal personal data harvesting of Indians from Facebook. It is alleged Cambridge Analytica got data from Global Science Research, which used “illegal means” of personal data harvesting of Indians using Facebook, sources said. After receiving a reference in this regard from the Centre, the CBI has initiated the preliminary enquiry, normally a first step to decide if the allegations deserve a full-blown investigation through an FIR or not, they said.

Data mining and analysis firm Cambridge Analytica had earlier faced allegations that it used personal information harvested from 87 million Facebook accounts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 US presidential election. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told the Rajya Sabha last month that the probe would be handed over to the CBI. He had said there were reports that user data was “illegally accessed by hardware manufacturers who had tieups with Facebook”.

On this, Facebook has reported it is not aware of any misuse of information, including Indian users’ data. Facebook has over 200 million Indian users. The Mark Zuckerberg-headed company had said the data of about 87 million people — mostly in the US — might have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. After the data breach came to light, the IT ministry had in March and April shot off communications to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica seeking clarifications.

“Facebook responded that they will streamline their internal processes regarding handling of personal data. They stated the case of Cambridge Analytica was a case of breach of trust. They promised to take various other steps to ensure such breaches do not recur,” Mr Prasad said. However, he added, Cambridge Analytica gave an initial response that the data of Indians was not breached, but this didn’t tally with what was reported by Facebook. Cambridge Analytica did not respond to a subsequent notice.

