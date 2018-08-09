The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 03:51 AM IST

India, All India

CBI probes Cambridge Analytica data misuse

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 2:43 am IST

On this, Facebook has reported it is not aware of any misuse of information, including Indian users’ data.

It is alleged Cambridge Analytica got data from Global Science Research, which used “illegal means” of personal data harvesting of Indians using Facebook, sources said.
  It is alleged Cambridge Analytica got data from Global Science Research, which used “illegal means” of personal data harvesting of Indians using Facebook, sources said.

New Delhi: The CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research for their alleged illegal personal data harvesting of Indians from Facebook. It is alleged Cambridge Analytica got data from Global Science Research, which used “illegal means” of personal data harvesting of Indians using Facebook, sources said. After receiving a reference in this regard from the Centre, the CBI has initiated the preliminary enquiry, normally a first step to decide if the allegations deserve a full-blown investigation through an FIR or not, they said.

Data mining and analysis firm Cambridge Analytica had earlier faced allegations that it used personal information harvested from 87 million Facebook accounts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 US presidential election. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told the Rajya Sabha last month that the probe would be handed over to the CBI. He had said there were reports that user data was “illegally accessed by hardware manufacturers who had tieups with Facebook”.

On this, Facebook has reported it is not aware of any misuse of information, including Indian users’ data. Facebook has over 200 million Indian users. The Mark Zuckerberg-headed company had said the data of about 87 million people — mostly in the US — might have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. After the data breach came to light, the IT ministry had in March and April shot off communications to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica seeking clarifications.

“Facebook responded that they will streamline their internal processes regarding handling of personal data. They stated the case of Cambridge Analytica was a case of breach of trust. They promised to take various other steps to ensure such breaches do not recur,” Mr Prasad said. However, he added, Cambridge Analytica gave an initial response that the data of Indians was not breached, but this didn’t tally with what was reported by Facebook. Cambridge Analytica did not respond to a subsequent notice.

D01

Tags: mark zuckerberg, cambridge analytica, facebook

MOST POPULAR

1

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

2

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

3

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

4

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

5

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham