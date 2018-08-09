The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 03:51 AM IST

India, All India

BJP wants drones at Amit Shah Kolkata rally

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 2:45 am IST

BJP president Amit Shah’s ‘Chalo Kolkata’ rally on August 11 raise the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue.

BJP President Amit Shah
 BJP President Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has requested the Kolkata police for permission to fly a drone for mass surveillance during party president Amit Shah’s “Chalo Kolkata” rally in the city on August 11. The party has also appealed to the police to allow the use of walkie-talkies during the rally when the BJP president is expected to raise the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue and the stand taken against it by state chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP decided to make the request to the Kolkata police as a precautionary measure after a tent collapsed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Midnapore rally in June in which over 90 people were injured.  

“We have applied for permission from the Kolkata police for using one drone during Amit Shahji’s rally on Saturday. Drones will help us keep an eye on the proceedings in and around the rally area. This is merely for security reasons,” West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party  president Dilip Ghosh told a news agency.

He said the party is trying to take precautionary measures to avoid another untoward event. A senior officer of Kolkata police, however, said nothing has been decided on the issue. He said a detailed report, stating the reasons, is required before granting permission for the use of drones. The state police officer said that foolproof security arrangements will be made for Saturday’s rally, keeping in mind Mr Shah’s stature as a political leader.

The rally venue on Mayo Road will have two daises. While one will be for Mr Shah and senior leaders, the second one will be for other party functionaries. The BJP had earlier alleged that the administration denied it permission to hold a rally at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in central Kolkata. But refuting the allegation, Kolkata police clarified that it had not received any application for any rally at Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

Tags: amit shah, mamata banerjee, kolkata rally

MOST POPULAR

1

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

2

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

3

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

4

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

5

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham