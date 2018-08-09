The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 04:44 PM IST

India, All India

Biggest terrorist, killer of humanity sitting as PM of India: NC MLA

ANI
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 3:53 pm IST

NC MLA Javed Rana has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him as 'killer of humanity.'

Rana, the MLA from Mendhar constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, was recently in news when he said that he will not allow hoisting of Indian flag in Kashmir if Centre scraps Article 370. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 Rana, the MLA from Mendhar constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, was recently in news when he said that he will not allow hoisting of Indian flag in Kashmir if Centre scraps Article 370. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Javed Rana has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him "killer of humanity."

"Where is the person who has killed lakhs of people in Gujarat? Now after becoming the head of the country he is calling is militant and terrorist. The biggest terrorist, biggest killer of humanity unfortunately is sitting as the Prime Minister of India," Rana said at a public gathering in Poonch district on Monday, the video of which surfaced on Thursday.

Rana, the MLA from Mendhar constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, was recently in news when he said that he will not allow hoisting of Indian flag in Kashmir if Centre scraps Article 370.

In June earlier this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had pulled out of its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, following which Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation as the Chief Minister of the state. The state is currently under Governor's Rule and possibly heading towards another state election.

The state went to assembly polls in 2014 end. Late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed became the Chief Minister in March 2015 by joining hands with the BJP. His party, PDP, won 28 seats and the BJP bagged 25 in a house of 87 members. His daughter Mehbooba Mufti took over the CM following the death of Mufti in January 2016.

Tags: nc mla, javed rana, pm modi, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Authors share more about their favourite reads on Book Lovers Day

2

Mountain Echoes Literary Festival returns with ninth edition in Bhutan

3

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

4

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

5

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham