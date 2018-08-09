The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

India, All India

27-yr-old pregnant woman treated on table, dies at Kota hospital

PTI
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 11:06 am IST

The Principal medical officer said hospital doesn't have enough beds due to which doctors have to treat patients on tables outside ward.

The woman was not allotted a bed and was instead first treated on a table. (Representational Image)
 The woman was not allotted a bed and was instead first treated on a table. (Representational Image)

Kota: A 27-year-old pregnant woman has died due to alleged medical negligence at a government hospital in Rajasthan's Bundi district, Congress Seva Dal district president Mahmood Ali said on Wednesday.

A resident of Bundi city's Gurunanak Colony, Koshaliya Bai, was admitted to the mother-child wing of the Bundi district hospital on Tuesday afternoon in full-term pregnancy, he said.

According to an examination of Koshaliya Bai by two gynaecologists, she was expected to deliver the baby late at night or next morning and her condition was normal, he said.

The woman was not allotted a bed and was instead first treated on a table and then she moved to the gallery, where she lay unattended when she went into labour, Ali claimed, adding that the medical staff on duty declared the patient 'absconding' and said the staff of the last shift had not briefed them of her condition.

"Had the doctors on duty attended to my wife in time, she could have been saved. The staff on duty repeatedly said that we had left the hospital, while in fact we were outside in the gallery and were waiting for the treatment," the deceased's husband Nand Kishore said.

However, the hospital refuted the charges.

Principal medical officer (PMO) of the Bundi district hospital Dr O P Verma said the woman was admitted at 12:50 pm on Tuesday and was examined by the doctors but later she went absconding with her family and reappeared at 9 pm in a critical condition.

"The medical staff and hospital are not responsible for a patient who leaves the hospital ward without informing," he said.

He said the woman was attended by Dr BS Meena after she arrived at the hospital again.

When asked why a gynaecologist was not called in time to attend to Koshaliya Devi, Dr Verma said the hospital faced a staff crunch and there were only three gynaecologists and medical officers at the mother and child wing, against a requirement of five to eight doctors.

The hospital also does not have enough beds and space due to which doctors are forced to treat patients on tables outside the ward, the PMO said.

"When I examined the woman last night, there was no pulse or blood pressure in the body," Dr Meena said, adding that the woman most likely died due to fits during labour pain.

The medical officer on duty, Dr Meena, declared the woman dead at 9:25 am and handed over the body to family members at 10:35 am, Ali said.

Tags: : kota, rajasthan, medical negligence, pregnant woman dies
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

2

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

3

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

4

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

5

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham