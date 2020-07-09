Thursday, Jul 09, 2020 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
  India   All India  09 Jul 2020  TRF claims responsibility for BJP activist's killing in Bandipora; police blames Lashkar
India, All India

TRF claims responsibility for BJP activist's killing in Bandipora; police blames Lashkar

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 9, 2020, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2020, 2:08 pm IST

Bari, a former district president of the BJP, and his kin were targeted by two gunmen inside their family shop.

J-K Police outside the residence of Waseem Bari. (PTI)
 J-K Police outside the residence of Waseem Bari. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: The Resistance Front (TRF), an obscure outfit, has owned responsibility for killing local BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari and his father and brother in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore.

Bari, a former district president of the BJP, and his kin were targeted by two gunmen inside their family shop on the ground floor of their roadside house in Muslimabad area of Bandipore, 66-km north of J&K’s summer capital Srinagar, at 8.45 pm on Wednesday.

The TRT, in a brief statement said, “Political stooges who ever sabotage Kashmir cause with their filthy designs to make/ help occupational regime in brutalising  Kashmiris will be dealt with dire consequences (sic)".

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, claimed that the attack was carried out by two Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militants, including a local Abid and the other being a Pakistani national. He said the attack was "preplanned".

He also said that all the ten Personal Security Officers (PSOs) deployed for Bari’s protection in view of the persistent militant threat to his life have been dismissed from service and arrested as well over their ‘negligence from duty’.

The IGP said that Bari's police guards had returned to the guard room on the first floor of the politician's roadside house after escorting him during a visit to a Bandipora neighborhood when the attack took place. Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bari were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Kumar, who visited the site of the shooting along with the DIG North Kashmir and SSP Bandipora, said he examined the CCTV footage at the Bandipora Police Station which is situated opposite to the slain BJP leader’s house. “We’ve checked the CCTV footage in presence of the Army and CRPF officers. Two terrorists from Lashkar-e-Tayyaba have carried the attack. One is a local who has been identified as Abid and another is a foreigner-a Pakistani”.

The IGP said, “The local militant Abid fired at the trio from a close range with a pistol while the other one was guiding him. We will track both the terrorists soon and eliminate them.”

He said that the attack was “pre-planned”, as the BJP leader had visited his ward before returning to his home along all the PSOs. “After entering his house, his PSOs had gone to their room and Bari went to the family shop where his father and brother were also present,” the IGP said adding that the arrested policemen “are being questioned.”

The security forces officials combating the three-decade-old insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir believe the TRF, which surfaced a few months ago, is actually a front of LeT, indigenous Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other like-minded outfits to present a ‘secular outlook’.

The killings of Bari and his kin have been condemned by mainstream political leaders across the board. According to Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has condemned the incident and “extended condolences to the family of Waseem".

Tags: jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir police, waseem bari, militancy in kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

Kamal Nath wants to purge Madhya Pradesh Congress of Jyotiraditya Scindia's influence

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November this year

File image of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to probe irregularities in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Nirav Modi (PTI file photo)

ED seizes assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham