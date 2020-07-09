Thursday, Jul 09, 2020 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
  India   All India  09 Jul 2020  District magistrate announces week-long lockdown in Patna from July 10
India, All India

District magistrate announces week-long lockdown in Patna from July 10

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jul 9, 2020, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2020, 9:30 am IST

Officials said that district administration will review the situation a week later and may increase the period depending upon the situation

Patna district administration on Wednesday announced a lockdown in the city. (PTI Photo)
 Patna district administration on Wednesday announced a lockdown in the city. (PTI Photo)

Patna: The Patna district administration on Wednesday announced a lockdown in the city. Officials said that the decision to impose lockdown in Patna was taken after the state witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases. The lockdown in the state capital has been ordered for a week from July 10 to July 16.

Officials said that the district administration will review the situation a week later and may increase the period depending upon the situation.

“There has been an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the district of Patna in the last three weeks wherein positivity rate has also been considerably high. And whereas, the district administration has examined the matter and is convinced that the requirement for a lockdown throughout the district is urgently required to contain the further spread of the COVID-19” the order letter released by Patna district administration said.

As per the latest data released by the state health department, the number of corona cases in the state has surged to 12525 after 749 more persons were found infected with the virus.  As of now, there are about 4179 active cases and around 100 people have lost their lives in the state.

The district administration has however exempted all essential services which include healthcare, general provision stores, banking sector and media.

Besides the state administration may also impose a lockdown in couple of other districts which includes Bhagalpur and Nawada. Officials said that the lockdown in these two districts is being planned for 48 to 72 hours.

Political parties in Bihar have welcomed the state government’s move to impose lockdown in Patna to stop the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the BJP here, the administrative officials have been asked to take decisions after assessing the scenario in their districts.

“The centre, as well as the state government, is working hard to control the surge in COVID-19 cases. We appreciate the move to impose lockdown and would urge the general masses to follow the guidelines issued by the government”, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand told this newspaper.

He said that “the opposition should also support the state government in its effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 cases in Bihar”. 

Tags: patna, lockdown, india, government of india, disaster management, bihar, coronavirus cases, covid-19 in bihar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

Kamal Nath wants to purge Madhya Pradesh Congress of Jyotiraditya Scindia's influence

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November this year

File image of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to probe irregularities in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Nirav Modi (PTI file photo)

ED seizes assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham