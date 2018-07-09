The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

India, All India

Woman accuses Chhattisgarh Home Minister's nephew of rape

ANI
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 10:55 am IST

The woman, who claims to be mother of Shamodh Paikra's child, used to study with the Home Minister's nephew in 2014 when they became close.

Talking to ANI, the woman said, 'We used to study together in 2014. He exploited me sexually and said that he'll marry me, but didn't. I got pregnant.' (Photo: ANI)
 Talking to ANI, the woman said, 'We used to study together in 2014. He exploited me sexually and said that he'll marry me, but didn't. I got pregnant.' (Photo: ANI)

Surajpur: A woman has alleged that she was raped by Chhattisgarh Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra's nephew in the state's Surajpur district in 2014.

The woman, who claimed to be a mother of Shamodh Paikra's two-and-a-half year-old child, used to study with the Home Minister's nephew in 2014 when they became close.

Talking to ANI, the woman said, "We used to study together in 2014. He exploited me sexually and said that he'll marry me, but didn't. I got pregnant."

As per the complaint filed by the woman, the two stopped talking after she got pregnant.

She further said in a complaint that Shamodh also took her to hospital under the false pretence of DNA tests as he wanted to get her an abortion.

However, she decided to keep the baby and registered a complaint with the police.

The Surajpur district Police Superintendent (SP) G Jaiswal said that they were informed about the incident and a probe is underway.

"We have registered an FIR and we are investigating the case," said Jaiswal.

The accused has not been arrested yet.

Tags: chhattisgarh home minister, ramsewak paikra, sexual exploitation, crime against women, dna tests
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

