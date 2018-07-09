The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 09, 2018

India, All India

Supreme Court refuses to delay Section 377 hearing, rejects Centre's plea

PTI
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 1:29 pm IST

A bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra refused to defer the hearing after the Centre sought more time to file its response on PILs on gay sex.

 (Photo: AFP | Representational)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to adjourn Tuesday's proposed hearing by a five-judge Constitution bench on a batch of petitions challenging its verdict that had re-criminalised consensual carnal sex between two adults.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra refused to defer the hearing after the Centre sought more time to file its response on PILs on gay sex.

"It will not be adjourned," the bench, also comprising Justices AM Khawilkar and DY Chandrachud, said.

The newly re-constituted five-judge constitution bench is scheduled to commence hearing of four crucial matters, including the issue of sexual relationship between persons of same sex, from Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had in 2013 restored sexual relationship between persons of same sex as a criminal offence.

After the top court had set aside the Delhi High Court's 2009 judgement decriminalising sex between consenting adults of same sex by holding as "illegal" Section 377 of IPC, review petitions were filed, and on their dismissal curative petitions were filed by the affected parties for re-examination of the original verdict.

During the pendency of the curative petitions, the plea was made that an open court hearing should be granted and after the apex court agreed to it, several fresh writ petitions were filed seeking decriminalising of Section 377.

Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal inter course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.

The new five-judge bench will be headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and would comprise justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

